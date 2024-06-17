03 GT won't start

03GT4.6

New Member
Jun 17, 2024
Wisconsin
Bear with me here. New to all of this. Changed out my fuel tank because of a leak. Put it back together and now it won't start. Have one of those code readers, but, not much help. So, changed out the fuel pump, nothing, no prime sound. I have replaced the fuel rail pressure sensor, FPDM, Inertia switch. Tested the voltage with key on. 4.7 volts at fuel pump, 6.5 at FPDM, and 12 at Inertia switch, but then I have no voltage at the Inertia switch the next time I tested it. What could have happened? It ran before the tank change. Thanks guys!
 

