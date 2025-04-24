2000 Gt Really need some help

Apr 24, 2025
Bought this car an hour away from home. Cranked right up from that location and drove it all the way home no issues. Tried to crank 3 days later and would turn over. Did my checks and came to the conclusion that it was fuel related. Took everything apart and put in a brand new fuel pump and brand new ccrm and put in a brand new fuse for the pump. And after all that the fuel pump still won’t prime. I have no idea what to do. I also messed with the inertia switch but nothing there looks out of the ordinary. what’s going on
 

