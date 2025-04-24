2000 Gt Really need some help

CocoD
New Member
-
- Apr 24, 2025
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
Bought this car an hour away from home. Cranked right up from that location and drove it all the way home no issues. Tried to crank 3 days later and would turn over. Did my checks and came to the conclusion that it was fuel related. Took everything apart and put in a brand new fuel pump and brand new ccrm and put in a brand new fuse for the pump. And after all that the fuel pump still won’t prime. I have no idea what to do. I also messed with the inertia switch but nothing there looks out of the ordinary. what’s going on