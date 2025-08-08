03 Mustang, found dinged pistons, pics.

95 mustang gt 302
- Sep 11, 2023
- 84
- 11
- 18
Found a small ding 5-6mm, another piston had smaller ding.
I tested compression 150 psi, it took 30 compression strokes to get to 150. But it’s consistent on all pistons.
My car was heavily modified by previous owner. Supercharged and valves look thicker, I think transmission has been built,,so I’m assuming it has low compression pistons.
I think no damage has been done. What you think? Thank you.
