03 Mustang, found dinged pistons, pics.

9

95 mustang gt 302

Member
Sep 11, 2023
84
11
18
Florida
#1
Found a small ding 5-6mm, another piston had smaller ding.

I tested compression 150 psi, it took 30 compression strokes to get to 150. But it’s consistent on all pistons.

My car was heavily modified by previous owner. Supercharged and valves look thicker, I think transmission has been built,,so I’m assuming it has low compression pistons.

I think no damage has been done. What you think? Thank you.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
Pics
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0078.webp
    IMG_0078.webp
    271 KB · Views: 1
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

2
Bought an engine for my project
Replies
15
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
limp
limp
M
03 GT Misfire at idle only, calling all experts!
Replies
0
Views
766
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
midnight03
M
Labora
For Sale 94 Cobra 408w AOD Project For Sale
Replies
1
Views
702
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Labora
Labora
M
03 Mustang GT 4R70W trans help!
Replies
2
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Motox852
M
LILCBRA
4.6 question for those in the know....
Replies
15
Views
891
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu