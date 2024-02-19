04 mach 1 ecu problems

loe253
Feb 19, 2024
1
0
0
hi i recently bought an 04 mach 1 40th anniversary mustang with the modfyed 4.6l v8, but when we bought the car it had already had the ecu removed and the car had been stolen at one point so the igniton was a mess ans there was no keys! I bought a ecu, the cluster, the igniton and key from someoe but it came out of an 03 cobra, so when i put all the new parts in the car it wont crank now and the theft light is flashing, do i have to have the car reprogrammed or is there something im missing???