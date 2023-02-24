SN95 Instrument Cluster Knowledge Search

I have a 98 GT Conv./Auto. and it has recently had the infamous odometer failure. A few weeks before that the tach started cutting in out erratically. Being 25 years old I'm guessing it's time to replace the instruments. I'm told by one person that 96-98 will work without issue so long as the doner was a factory V8. Then another tells me that 98 is unique and no other cluster will work except a 98 V8 cluster. Then still other tells me that even if I use another 98 cluster that I will have to reprogram the PATS for the new cluster. I thought the PATS was key and ECU related, not instrument related. Isn't the PATS receiver in the column?

I have my eye on what is said to be a 96 Cobra cluster. The speedometer tops at 160 MPH and the tach tops at 8,000 RPM. I'm not sure if it will work with my car or not. I don't want to waste money and time buying something I can't use. Can somebody straighten me out here?
 

