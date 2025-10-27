'04 V6 running rich excessively on both banks

So my car runs excessively rich. Idles and accelerates poorly. If you shut off the car and within 5 seconds turn it to Key On Engine Off, you'll hear a loud pop. The SCTX4 scanner I have shows the fuel is constantly being leaned out. It's going from 1.00 to .65 just 5 minutes into drive. I am sure that if I kept driving it would keep taking away fuel until it stalled out. You can even smell a strong gas stench from the exhaust... I'm surprised it even ran at all like that... car is 3.9L V6 with 126k miles.



I did replace the fuel injectors, fuel filter, FRPS, coil pack, spark plugs, o2 sensors, a faulty IAC, all vacuum lines... I'm sure I'm missing something. MAF has been cleaned and all sensors have correct voltage. Fuel pump is original but has no issues... yet



I'm getting a P2196 and P2198 code and the throttle response is sputtery and surges to a point it kicks on the traction control. Recently checked the oil and it smells just like the exhaust... rich with gas. The oil is basically thinned out enough to drip like water.



I parked it up for now so I don't wreck it. I'm not sure what could be causing this?



Any help would be appreciated.

Thanks



Sorry for the paragraphs