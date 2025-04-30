Car is running bad

Hi all first of all I drive a 2000 mustang v6 with 215k miles. I got some aftermarket parts done to it: CAI, throttle body, coil pack, complete exhaust system, and an sct tune. Car ran very nice for a while but lately it’s been having some issues. It’s got a very rough start and there’s a 50/50 chance of it stalling on start up. Usually the car idles fine once it stays on though. The main issue I’m having is the car bogs down under load (around 20% or more throttle) and sometimes misfires or straight up stalls while in drive. I recently brought it to a shop where they said it was a bad camshaft position sensor, fuel pump, and fuel filter so I had them all replaced but I’m still having the same issues. They said if the problems persisted then it could be a bad fuel injector(s). I just need some second opinions before I start replacing more parts. Also the car is showing these codes: P0455, P0156, P0161, P0172, P0175. Any help is appreciated