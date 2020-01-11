'05 to '09 V6 Mustang / Explorer Owners Using " X- Charger " kits ( Explorer Express )

Jan 4, 2020
I didn't find a category for 'X - Charger ' Owners that were sold by Explorer Express , now out of business . I was taken aback when I found Dave Vanek had left the business . as some may know . However , this predicament means we'll have to lend an ear - or advice - now among each other when problems arise . I had to remove the s-charger to replace the water return housing ( That old 'One bolt Hang-Up' again ! ) . I called Stage 3 , the source I bought the kit from , for advice , when Dave's phone went dead but , they have NO paper on the kit , a normal occurrence , but frustrating . I thought I had lost my ( Invaluable ! ) Install Manual , & panicked ! " Now What ?! " was one thought ! Anyways , should any X-Charger Owners be in similar situations , I have found that Holy Grail in excellent condition ; so I have the Install Manual , parts tags , & many , if not all , other paper items that came with the kits . There is a major problem however in that none of the part numbers - as shown in the manual - are Ford numbers , they're what Dave came up with , for the Mustang specific kit . The part numbers begin with an ' MS- ' . ( The Explorer kit is likely different in some ways , the Mustang kit was adapted from Dave's work in developing the Explorer kit , ( In that case , their part #'s would likely be ' EX- (?) . I am presently hand cutting the 6 ea. , intake manifold - to supercharger/intercooler lid gaskets , quite the chore as they are an oval/eccentric hole & must be positioned correctly . Hoping the local print shop can blow the Manual's one good picture of the gasket(s) , do I can get a truer outline . The one part number that is Ford's is probably Ford Racing's & is one the bar code on the front - right ( boost pickup /actuator side ) of the s'charger's front 'snout' body . I'm working with a guy in Ford Parts in researching any info we can get for future references . I work slow - I'm what they sometimes call " Ree-Tired " , but doin what I can so our ship doesn't sink ! I can be Contacted thru this site . ( Thanks StangNet !! ) Mackel
 

#3
General karthief said:
Welcome to stangnet
i moved this to the s197 gen talk area, maybe some members can be helped with this set up.
Thanks for finding a spot for this ! I hope some folks can help fill in the blanks , we're ' high n dry ' as far as support from the kit's originator . I expected at least a head's up from Dave , but I can't guess his situation either, kit owners are on there own deevices ! Thanks again General !
 
#5
I had to pull my x-charger off about a year ago, only to find out about them going out of business as well. I took my supercharger to a gasket shop who scanned the mating surfaces and printed a set a gaskets that way.
Fortunately, they keep that scan on file so i can get a new set whenever i need with out future scanning. Now, I cannot find my manual that had the part numbers. I need the numbers for the main supercharger unit to have it repaired since it started growling yesterday. If anyone has the manual for the x-charger for the 05-09 4.0 SOHC mustang, i could definitely use some help.
 
#6
Fedicane said:
I had to pull my x-charger off about a year ago, only to find out about them going out of business as well. I took my supercharger to a gasket shop who scanned the mating surfaces and printed a set a gaskets that way.
Fortunately, they keep that scan on file so i can get a new set whenever i need with out future scanning. Now, I cannot find my manual that had the part numbers. I need the numbers for the main supercharger unit to have it repaired since it started growling yesterday. If anyone has the manual for the x-charger for the 05-09 4.0 SOHC mustang, i could definitely use some help.
Were you able to find a manual? I still have mine I can scan if you need it.

Lou
 
#7
Here’s the X-Charger Xtreme manual if it’s of any help.
You may be able to decipher the part numbers. For example, the drive belt listed is GY4061055 which is a Goodyear product (although Goodyear apparently sold off that business to Continental but it still has the same part number, 4061055).
 

#8
I know this thread dates back a few years, but hoping someone takes a look and is able to respond!

My brother gave me his old 2005 Ford Mustang V6 with the X-Charger installed. Unfortunately, it's been sitting on his driveway for years. I'm trying to fix it up and get the car back in running condition, but I need to pass an emissions test first (I live in GA). When I plug in my OBDII, it says my Catalyst, O2 sensor heater, EGR system and O2 sensor are "not ready". After logging over 800 miles trying to complete a drive cycle, I came across many threads in various forums detailing how it could be a tuning issue.

My question is does anyone know of anyone who works on X-Charger tunes now? It looks like Explorer Express is no longer in business. I don't know who to reach out to or who can help with this.
 
