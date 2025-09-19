07 v6 4.0 wiring issue .In desperate need of help.

I have a 07 v6 4.0 mustang which I'm in desperate need of help. One day I was driving the car wrench light appeared on dash the a few miles later the engine light came on then went into limp mode. I put it on a ob2 scanner and it was popping codes. P0403,p0161,P0141,P0155.P0135. I replaced all 02 sensors , mass air flow sensor, purge canister valve and cylinder, cleaned throttlebody out. Replaced tb sensor, baro map sensor, cleaned egr.checked air filter, checked fuel filter. Cleared and reset pcm andim still popping all four 02 sensors codes.i replaced the upstream ones twice and still the same codes. I also noticed that the idle drops to 500 after a few minutes. Also when I viewed live data the vss showed I was going 72 when only going 40. I'm thinking it's a wiring issue but not sure. Don't have the wiring schematic on vehicle so I can't trace wires. I don't have an exhaust leak and or vacuum leak as far as I can tell. What do I do next?
 

