1983 GLX Convertible 5.0 5-Speed 4BBL 'Barn Find' - 82,000 original miles - Restoration Motivation Needed

NO RUST

I know the full history of this car going back to when new, and certainly since being stored in 1996. It sure doesn't look like it but it has only 82,000 full documented miles, starts, runs, drives and sounds like new.anywhere as you can see in the photos. Body very straight other than a slightly smushed rear fender lip and line. Everything works other than the A/C is no longer cold. All original, no modifications except that reverse hood scoop from what appears to be off an 1978-1982. Even has all its original smog/emissions equipment though there are a lot of micro-vacuum lines and wiring that will need replacing due to dried-out cracking, brittling, and decay.I need some motivation here to get going and get it done.I already have things like a new top, new AC firethorn carpet, mint tail-light lenses, the headlights, plenty of other new odds and ends and some NOS pieces. I recently replaced the heater-core and fuel-pump as both were leaking on start-up. Otherwise, all other seals/gaskets seem to be solid and holding vacuum - maybe some leaking from the valve cover gaskets, but minor.The car was owned by a notable 1980s Hollywood actor/celebrity who has long since passed away. Documents and details found in the trunk after his life took a turn for the worse. Not a big name now, but was for a time back then until he pissed it all away.I suspect the most difficult chore of this venture is going to be obtaining the white/red interior door panels, white/red convertible rear interior quater panels, and white front/back seat covers - all that would be NOS, Repro, or look as new. Everything else appears that it can be reconditioned or there are NOS or aftermarket Reproduction options available. The TRX wheels are long since gone, but I'll be utilizing the 5-Star 90's Pony wheels it now wears anyway and I DO have the center-caps as well.I want to keep the white on white top with white interior with red-trim arrangement; that is not negotiable, though I know that may make this the toughest part of this undertaking. Additionally, the intent is to do everything stock/original look (other than the hoodscoop it now wears - that will stay, and be painted red.)I've restored a LOT of cars since the 1980s.... currently finishing up a 1969 Mercury Cougar (351W and FMX) with custom elements I've added (some slick body modifications and custom interior I made). So I'm not green at this and I know what I'm in for, but I haven't done such a car with so many unique and esoteric trim-aspects like this car that appear to have not reproduction pieces available.The Cougar is nearly done, just about to lay on the paint and this Mustang is on deck for attacking a next project.So what am I looking for by posting here? I don't know really, other than sharing these photos and hoping for some encouraging motivation to get started, mainly. Positive reassurance, hearing from others it's a diamond in the rough even though it's got a lot of rough edges.What do the lot of you have to say? Foolish endeavor or worth the while? Keep in mind, I got this for free. I have no money into it yet other than a few low-cost replacement pieces I've bought like the carpet and some little doo-dads.---