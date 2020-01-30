Minor things hardly work mentioning, made some torque box gussets because I didnt feel like buying them, various minor metal work making patches for anywhere that needed them(like the trans crossmember after cutting it down), running another weld bead on the floor pan patches underneath and grinding it down to prep for the bodywork needed to make it look like a one-piece floor pan, things like that. Really only have 3 things left before I start sandblasting and primer/paint the undercarriage and interior:



1. Jacking rail installation(Global West finally decided to ship that just yesterday)

2. Installing a LCA camber kit from Street or Track(That should deliver today)

3. Fabricating and installing some rear seat belt anchors(evidently my '66 was really a late '65 and didn't come with them)



After that is sandblasting, body work for the floor pans and engine bay(along with any welding and grinding needed for that), primer and paint for non-exterior body panels. As for the engine, chances are I wont get back to that until the car is sitting on the ground again, but I will make sure to get it started and idling before re-installing it.