1966 mustang starter and pulley troubles

Long story short I am helping a gal finish a 1966 Mustang, her husband died of Covid while assembling his dream car. I am not a Ford guy so to speak but a 62-year-old who has spent 40 years putting Chevys together mostly for hot rods. the car has a 1971 ford 302 with a T-10 4 speed. The ending and trans where in the car when I got it. Here are my two main stumbling blocks:
1. It has a 4-bolt crank pulley and 52oz balancer. I think I need a 28 oz balancer and a 3-bolt crank pulley, Through's?
2. I bought a starter for a 289 with a manual transmission. The starter measures 4.5" at the starter and hole in the plate seems to be about 1/16" under that size. Any direction would be appreciated.
Thank you in advance for your help,
Raymond
