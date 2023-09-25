1969 Mach 1 hood scoop 2005

Nov 29, 1999
So my brother wants a 69 mach 1 scoop on his 2005 GT ,along with a black out hood just like the 69 with a blue boarder . I took an old junk hood and fit a 69 scoop to it ,i still need to grind the arch just a bit to fit up to the 2005 hood but looks like it will fit very nice . The turn signals will also be hooked up in the mach 1 scoop .
I transferred the pattern to a black hood i have here with a bit of damage at the peak . I am pretty sure i can straighten this hood so he can save his original hood .
20230925_121752.jpg
20230925_121819.jpg
20230925_125330.jpg
20230925_131402.jpg
20230925_125916.jpg
 

