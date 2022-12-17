1969 Mach 1 fender

M

meirharnoy

New Member
May 1, 2019
14
0
1
Wellington, FL
#1
Hello
I'm in process to buy 1969 Mach 1
the seller sent me pictures of the fenders and there is number stamped on them
how can I read or decode the numbers?
the seller said most probably the fenders original and the car was never involved in accident since the fender original..
please share your thoughts and knowledge about it and how I can decode the number
pictures attached
thanks and happy holiday
meir
 

