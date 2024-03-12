Hey folks, I hate removing smog parts off my 1970 mustang 250ci inline 6 car because I love nature and driving in it, but the fact of the matter is, nobody is making replacement parts for this and I haven't had any luck fabricating the parts myself. so my question is, does anyone want or need these smog parts? I'd be willing to give them away free if anyone needs them to repair their own car... it's a pretty complete set, the only things missing are the labels, and the plastic gas-tank-to-expansion-tank fitting is cracked, but repairable... I'll gladly post pictures if anyone is interested.
I've also completed a fuel tank swap to a more traditional 49-state tank that was quite painless to install, so if, like me, you've decided that your smog system is too leaky and is probably doing more harm to the environment than good... ask any questions about that too
this is a guide to the parts I have for the mustang: https://anghelrestorations.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/smog_v1.2.pdf
