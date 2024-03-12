What's it Worth? 1970 California Smog parts

70mstang

70mstang

Member
Jan 30, 2017
37
5
18
#1
Hey folks, I hate removing smog parts off my 1970 mustang 250ci inline 6 car because I love nature and driving in it, but the fact of the matter is, nobody is making replacement parts for this and I haven't had any luck fabricating the parts myself. so my question is, does anyone want or need these smog parts? I'd be willing to give them away free if anyone needs them to repair their own car... it's a pretty complete set, the only things missing are the labels, and the plastic gas-tank-to-expansion-tank fitting is cracked, but repairable... I'll gladly post pictures if anyone is interested.

I've also completed a fuel tank swap to a more traditional 49-state tank that was quite painless to install, so if, like me, you've decided that your smog system is too leaky and is probably doing more harm to the environment than good... ask any questions about that too

this is a guide to the parts I have for the mustang: https://anghelrestorations.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/smog_v1.2.pdf
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
  • Locked
Expired 1970 Mustang Gas Tank Complete Fuel System/ Huntington Beach
Replies
2
Views
2K
Engine and Power Adder
Noobz347
Noobz347
moddbox
  • Locked
Complete How To: Supercharge 4.ol V6 Sohc - Mustang 05-10
Replies
1
Views
4K
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
moddbox
moddbox
1200gt
  • Locked
Expired Bunch of PARTS FOR SALE! Going Street car only
Replies
1
Views
2K
Other Classifieds
1200gt
1200gt
Cupid
  • Locked
1970 Mustang Parts and Then Some!
Replies
4
Views
3K
Engine and Power Adder
Cupid
Cupid
2003snake
  • Locked
03/04 Cobra Part out Black & Torch Red
Replies
196
Views
36K
Interior Exterior Parts
prudy
P
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu