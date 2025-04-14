What's it Worth? 1970 Mach 1 Q code value

Not sure where my first post went??? I've owned mustangs since 1984. Boss 302, 1990 GT, '93 LX and this '70 Mach one. Looking to downsize and simplify my retired life. Kind of a garage find bring a trailer car. Rust free except the fuel tank rusted through. Numbers matching 428CJ, 4 speed, black on black w/ louvers. The engine is out of the car due to to many dry starts and spun a cam bearing. Original assembly line build sheet and dealer copy of window sticker. Right side of the car was side swiped and rather poorly repaired. Mach 1 replacement door and standard mustang fender come with car. Rear quarter has bondo around wheel well radius. How much and where do I list it? Thanks!
 

