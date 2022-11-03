Cobra & Mach 1

I might have the option to purchase a 1993 Cobra or a 1969 Mach 1 soon. Little back story, about 19 years ago I met an older gentleman at work who trained me for a short while. After getting to know him he told me he had a little shop in town to work on his own cars and other projects. The shop was close to my parents house where I was living at the time so I would always swing by and see what he was up to. He was always a big Mustang guy and at the time he had a 1965 Mustang, 1968 Mustang Fast Back, 1969 Mustang Mach 1, 1993 Mustang Cobra, 2008 Mustang Bullitt and a few other projects.

He retired 8 years ago and had lost track of him. I never had his contact info and I would swing by his shop from time to time and it was always closed. Well yesterday I was in the area and drove by and he was there. I ended up spending about 2.5 hours there talking with him. He sold the 65 Mustang but still had the others and his wife has been talking about selling some of them. He said the Mach 1 and Cobra might be available for sale. Asked what he was looking to get for them but said he has to talk with his wife because they are her cars. They were anniversary gifts throughout the years.

The Cobra is currently at his sons house a few hours away. He told his son not long ago if someone offers him anywhere between $20k-$25K to sell it. He purchased the car brand new from the dealer. It's 100% all original and red in color with leather interior. It runs and drives without any issues and was unsure on the mileage, but I know it's low.

I can't remember if he purchased the Mach 1 new or used but I know he's owned it for a very long time. Has always been either garaged kept or in the shop and under a cover and rarely driven. Would only take it to car shows back in the day. It was there at the shop but he had it covered and had some stuff sitting on top so didn't get to get a real good look at it. But it's a 100% complete rust free car and the paint still looks great on it. He said it runs and drives still but one of the rear brakes isn't working for some reason and hasn't had a chance to look into it. It's also red on color with the yellow and white stripe down the bottom that says Mach 1. Not real sure which engine it has.

He's going to speak with his wife about them and see what she would like to get for them. Told me to give him a call in a couple of days or swing by the shop and will let me know what she says. Now the waiting game, I would love to pick up one of these cars if the price is right. It would have to be a great deal for me to justify spending that kind of money. The wife would stab me in the throat if not.
 
$25K seems low for a 93 cobra. If it's in great shape, i would pick it up.


A '69 Mach 1 is probably one of the only few classics I would own, but from an investment standpoint, i think the cobra is the one that will grow further in years to come.
 
I like the old classic Mustangs, but I would jump on the Cobra. Foxbody's are the cars I grew up with and those are my favorite ones.

@Mustang5L5, $25k for a low mile Cobra seems about right, right?
 
Friend of a friend just purchased a Teal 93 Cobra with 34K original miles. 100% factory and super clean. Paid $55K for it and it's appraised at $88K. It's a beautiful car.
 
No. I'd probably expect the car to have about 100K miles on it at that price.


Sadly, $20K gets you a beater/driver Cobra. Would really need to see pics of that cobra to really give an assessment. They are all over the place. $20K is low end and as much as $100K if the color and miles are right.
 
I would think the car has less than 50K miles but not certain. I know it has well below 100K miles. I can't remember if he replaced the stock mufflers with some flowmasters but that would be the only non original thing on the car. I'm going to ask him if he can have his son send me some pics of it. Spoke with him a while ago and he said his wife is thinking about it so no telling if she will really want to sell it.

What gets me is that when speaking with him yesterday he told me that he had told his son if someone offers him anywhere between $20K-$25K to take sell it. I thought about taking $20K cash with me to his shop and show it to him to let him know I'm serious.
 
Got some pics from him. They are a couple years old but said it looks the same. Looks like the front bumper cover will need to be repainted.

D0CE258A-F94D-4A98-96BC-9B70FC83B6EA.jpeg
F678BC14-2C5B-47EE-AC14-CC5A57BD553C.jpeg
ECBC29A2-7C8E-444A-B827-3AD4F818DE05.jpeg
F8D94C77-1E2E-4E4E-9325-9696A0743B08.jpeg
25084FD9-0A72-4DBD-89A7-66BAA46C0B7C.jpeg
13A5DF61-16AC-448C-89D2-7EA703FD10A5.jpeg
 
Hopefully soon I’ll get a yay or nay on selling it and how much. If it’s anything $25K and under I’ll get it in a heartbeat.
 
Cars like this tend to disappear sometimes, especially when you announce them over the internet or even just tell a few friends... If you want this car I would suggest you buy it and quit telling everyone about it, because I would guess that people are trying to find it to buy it right out from under your nose.....
On the Mopar site I used to frequent, there was a running joke that " the black suburbans " are on there way when people told everyone about a neat car.....
Just saying....
 
Little update, still waiting on a decision if they want to sell it and if so for how much. However, I did find out that it has around 75K miles on it. Is that still considered low mileage for a one owner Cobra?
 
