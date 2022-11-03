Cobra & Mach 1

I might have the option to purchase a 1993 Cobra or a 1969 Mach 1 soon. Little back story, about 19 years ago I met an older gentleman at work who trained me for a short while. After getting to know him he told me he had a little shop in town to work on his own cars and other projects. The shop was close to my parents house where I was living at the time so I would always swing by and see what he was up to. He was always a big Mustang guy and at the time he had a 1965 Mustang, 1968 Mustang Fast Back, 1969 Mustang Mach 1, 1993 Mustang Cobra, 2008 Mustang Bullitt and a few other projects.



He retired 8 years ago and had lost track of him. I never had his contact info and I would swing by his shop from time to time and it was always closed. Well yesterday I was in the area and drove by and he was there. I ended up spending about 2.5 hours there talking with him. He sold the 65 Mustang but still had the others and his wife has been talking about selling some of them. He said the Mach 1 and Cobra might be available for sale. Asked what he was looking to get for them but said he has to talk with his wife because they are her cars. They were anniversary gifts throughout the years.



The Cobra is currently at his sons house a few hours away. He told his son not long ago if someone offers him anywhere between $20k-$25K to sell it. He purchased the car brand new from the dealer. It's 100% all original and red in color with leather interior. It runs and drives without any issues and was unsure on the mileage, but I know it's low.



I can't remember if he purchased the Mach 1 new or used but I know he's owned it for a very long time. Has always been either garaged kept or in the shop and under a cover and rarely driven. Would only take it to car shows back in the day. It was there at the shop but he had it covered and had some stuff sitting on top so didn't get to get a real good look at it. But it's a 100% complete rust free car and the paint still looks great on it. He said it runs and drives still but one of the rear brakes isn't working for some reason and hasn't had a chance to look into it. It's also red on color with the yellow and white stripe down the bottom that says Mach 1. Not real sure which engine it has.



He's going to speak with his wife about them and see what she would like to get for them. Told me to give him a call in a couple of days or swing by the shop and will let me know what she says. Now the waiting game, I would love to pick up one of these cars if the price is right. It would have to be a great deal for me to justify spending that kind of money. The wife would stab me in the throat if not.