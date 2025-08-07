1979 Pace Car Build- #887

So I am new to Stangnet but thought I would add a build thread for my 1979 Pace Car. I know that I will need some help as I move along with this project and I am hoping to have it on the road by the end of the year. I purchased the car from a friend who purchased it in the early 1980's and drove it til about 1990 and then parked it in his garage. It has not moved under its own power since. During the 1980's the 2.3l turbo lost a cylinder and got replaced with a 302 and C4 for more power but it made the car a little heavy on the front so it didnt handle as well. So later, out came the 302 and a rebuilt 2.3l went back in with the 4 speed but it was never completed. I believe that all the parts are there to put the car back together including multiple hoods and a NOS left fender.Ther must be 2 dozen vacuum lines running to various spots on the engine. Lets hope that none are leaky. Still trying to decide the wheel choice to move away from the metrics. About all that I have done so far is tow it home and wash it. I have removed the louvres as they need some paint and also replaced the struts on the hatch. Waiting on a battery tray from LMR and a few other items right now.