1984 LX 5.0 with NO History- Help!

If you are reading this, thank you! I am trying to locate a Ford dealer, as identified by my Marti report as #094 in the Los Angeles area. Now in question is it still in business as my 5.0 convertible was built in 1984. I have no history on this vehicle, and have searched all internet available search engines, such as Carfax, the NICS, the NMVTS, Bumper, Clearvin and Epicvin with no results. The results just show my new registration of the vehicle in March of this year. I do know it has been in the SLC, Utah area for the last 30 years or so, and not driven for the last 20 years. This is a one of one vehicle so the history is a little more important than a high production vehicle, at least to me. Marti report will tell me if I purchase another $300 report, but WTF. If anyone has a report with this dealer identified, I surely would appreciate it, again thanks for reading this post. Jim.