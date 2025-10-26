Electrical 1986 Mustang GT Multifunction Switch Question

Willybill32

Willybill32

But at least it's tight!
5 Year Member
Jul 16, 2019
575
294
83
Lexington, KY
#1
I’ve searched the forums, but couldn’t find an answer, so I’ll make a post…

My 1986 Mustang hasn’t been out in the rain for at least 15 years, but yesterday I had it out and it rained. It had been so long that I wasn’t sure how to turn on the wipers, but in any event, they didn’t work. The owner’s manual says there are three positions for the turn signal lever: intermittent; low; and high. My lever only goes up one position, and no wipers in that position. I figured since the lever only went to one position, must be the switch mechanism. But in looking at multifunction switches online, the descriptions don’t indicate anything about the wiper lever. Does the 1986 multifunction switch also include provisions for the lever for the wipers?

I see on the forums that the multifunction switch is the source of at least some wiper issues, but see no indication for the wiper lever.

Thanks in advance!

Bill
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Resolved Windshield wiper troubleshooting - Wiper turns OFF when Headlights turned ON
Replies
10
Views
346
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
F
Wiper motor relay? Motor? Multifunction switch?
Replies
0
Views
387
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
Flinchum87
F
J
2000 Ford Mustang GT No Crank No Start please help
Replies
7
Views
2K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Jowen216
J
9
1995 Mustang GT Crank no Start
Replies
6
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
SRago
S
MRaburn
SOLD Restored 1986 Mustang GT
Replies
7
Views
9K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu