My 1986 Mustang hasn’t been out in the rain for at least 15 years, but yesterday I had it out and it rained. It had been so long that I wasn’t sure how to turn on the wipers, but in any event, they didn’t work. The owner’s manual says there are three positions for the turn signal lever: intermittent; low; and high. My lever only goes up one position, and no wipers in that position. I figured since the lever only went to one position, must be the switch mechanism. But in looking at multifunction switches online, the descriptions don’t indicate anything about the wiper lever. Does the 1986 multifunction switch also include provisions for the lever for the wipers?



I see on the forums that the multifunction switch is the source of at least some wiper issues, but see no indication for the wiper lever.



