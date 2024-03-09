1989 2.3 mustang help find a short maybe. My mistake.

4cylredfox89

Member
Dec 2, 2021
16
4
13
California
#1
I plugged this EGR vacuum solenoid connector in backwards while replacing, then got codes 31, 83,84 then 31. I replaced the solenoid then it disappeared with 83 84, then 11. Next day code 83,84 then 31 c..

Someone said I could have a short and now I'm stuck on how to find it, went on YouTube only to find myself not wanting to screw this car up anymore that it is.
 

Attachments

  IMG_20240305_175517557.jpg
    IMG_20240305_175517557.jpg
    537.4 KB · Views: 0

