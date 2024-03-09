1989 2.3 mustang help find a short maybe. My mistake.

4cylredfox89
I plugged this EGR vacuum solenoid connector in backwards while replacing, then got codes 31, 83,84 then 31. I replaced the solenoid then it disappeared with 83 84, then 11. Next day code 83,84 then 31 c..
Someone said I could have a short and now I'm stuck on how to find it, went on YouTube only to find myself not wanting to screw this car up anymore that it is.
