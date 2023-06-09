Hello coming to ask for some possible causes for my problem before I keep throwing money at things that don't fix it.



The problem I'm having just started recently after my father had to drive my car but before he drove it this had never happened the problem is when ever I'm driving in 3rd, 4th, or 5th gear, never happens in 1st or 2nd gear, and I let go of the throttle for about 5 seconds to coast the car starts idling weird only really happens between 2000 and 1500 rpms. When I keep coasting with no throttle and let it drop while its doing this and it hits 1500 rpms it goes back to normal and doesn't sound weird. If I touch the throttle while still in gear the problem stops till I let off the throttle for another 5ish seconds, but if I don't hit the throttle and disengage the clutch the rpms drop to about 600-700 rmps and slowly climb back to idol, and I has little throttle response the first time I touch the throttle after this happens until I hit the throttle once or it returns to normal idol, I'll add a video showing it here you can hear it right at 4 seconds in the video where the pitch and sound from the exhaust changes.







I hope you could hear what I'm referring to, and at the end of the video you can see I push in my clutch and my engine drops to a low idol very fast, and if I where to hit the throttle at all at that point it would have very little response, most of the time if I'm trying down shifting when its doing this I have to hit the throttle twice for it to hold any rpms when i come off the throttle with the clutch disengaged and not just drop to idol.



So far the things I've done to try to fix this is clean my maf, iac, tps, make sure there's no vacuum leaks, changes my ignition wires, checked all my spark plugs to make sure there firing, and changed my fuel filter, and checked my injectors to make sure there clean. I recent did a full gasket rebuild with every single gasket being new including the head gaskets being replaced about 3000 miles ago, so I don't believe any should be acting up yet but I have no clue what could be causing this.



My car also takes longer to start up when its cold ill add a video of before and after the problem started, also my only check engine light is for the egr not being there at all already sealed the mating surface on the throttle body and sealed the exhaust



before,







after,







Both starts where on a cold engine and I'm not sure what could be causing this with the things I've fixed, it also has a weird idol now when its warm it sounds like it has a cam in it or something, I'll add the videos here of the idol before and after the problem started,



before,







after,







I'll also attach some live data showing what's happening when my car starts doing this, also in the live data my tps sits at 16% open when I'm off the throttle entirely its always sat like that even before the problem started,



In this first one it just shows a short clip of me letting off the throttle and you can see the rpms start to drop quicker after about 4 to 5 second of me being off the throttle with the clutch engaged, and you can see me hit the throttle twice for it to hold any rpms with my clutch in, then you can see my rpms just crash at the end when I push the clutch back in and disengaged it,











Then for this live data its more info on the other things I think would effect this problem and again you can see when I'm off the throttle and my tps reads 16% again after a few second the problem starts and I push in the clutch right away so the rpms would drop as a marker as right when the problem started,









Hopefully you guys are able to make sense of this more than I am, I've searched through my Hanes manual trying to find a cause for my problem but I haven't been able to. It doesn't blow smoke and my coolant and oil levels don't drop at all at least as far as I can tell by eye. There's no lack of power the only times the throttle doesn't respond well is right after the problem the first time I hit the throttle its slow but as long as I don't coast in gear the throttle response wont be bad it can idol for as long as I've tested and still have good throttle response. Hoping to hear from you guys any questions you have please feel free to ask them I'll gladly answer them. Thank you for reading this.