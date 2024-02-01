Unknown Connector, 89 2.3

4cylredfox89

4cylredfox89

Member
Dec 2, 2021
11
1
13
California
#1
I wanted to know where this came from or maybe even deteriorated off from my harness. Possibly, even a previous owner cut into wires. Im not a mechanic, but would like to know if this is part of my idle issue. (I know I currently have codes [31,83,84,31]and one time I actually put the EGR vacuum solenoid in backwards because of broken connector and then 83 came and next I put it right so I got 84 next, but I believe 84 came because the computer can now know that it's 84 which is EGR vac solenoid.. right??) As well I had code 23 disappeared after dropping Lucas oil for a while in the gas tank.

Googled it plenty of times to find out maybe it's a speaker connector or iac pigtail, but I also have looked and don't see any connections around like this... Maybe its hidden and you've tackled it before and y'all can be a big help!!!

Green/orange & pink/light blue wire.
 

Attachments

  • 17068209772007326991084376850283.jpg
    17068209772007326991084376850283.jpg
    1.5 MB · Views: 5
  • 17068224337948556355042167745504.jpg
    17068224337948556355042167745504.jpg
    483.2 KB · Views: 4

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
EGR Delete
Replies
7
Views
772
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TwoRockTwo
TwoRockTwo
Creomod
Fuel pressure not holding
Replies
20
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
dcm0123
D
J
Electrical Code 22 - New BAP and resistances all good
Replies
5
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
JEllis1
J
MMccPerformance
98 GT PI Swapped Engine Fires, Dies Immediately NOT PATS
Replies
3
Views
512
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Yel2002GTAuto
Y
red5.0fox
Engine Foxbody idle/throttle issues
Replies
111
Views
7K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
TwoRockTwo
TwoRockTwo
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu