1990 7 up edition vert: Putting stock TB and air intake back on, among other things....

I bought this 90 7 up edition vert with these already on the car less than two years ago. The Carfax shows the mileage to be correct at 36,xxx original miles, but it's in pretty rough shape.

Some would question why? But I hate the looks of the bbk intake and I couldn't get the rubber air intake to fit over the bbk throttle body. Plus this car is basically stock other than exhaust. Which I need to address at some point, it sounds like a farm truck.

So I purchased a stock style TB and EGR spacer off eBay. Not a fan of the bright silver paint on the EGR spacer, but it will work for now. I only have it mocked up for now, waiting on some gaskets.

The car idled and drove fine prior, hopefully I didn't create a headache....

I also replaced the front sway bar bushings and end links.

More to come!
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20220303_161952111.jpg
    IMG_20220303_161952111.jpg
    625.5 KB · Views: 5
  • IMG_20230814_071332696.jpg
    IMG_20230814_071332696.jpg
    563.8 KB · Views: 6
  • IMG_20230814_071546895_HDR.jpg
    IMG_20230814_071546895_HDR.jpg
    466.4 KB · Views: 5
  • IMG_20230812_120650684.jpg
    IMG_20230812_120650684.jpg
    381.9 KB · Views: 5
  • IMG_20230812_120623824.jpg
    IMG_20230812_120623824.jpg
    382.8 KB · Views: 5
