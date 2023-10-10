91GTstroked
5 Year Member
-
- Jun 14, 2007
-
- 419
-
- 235
-
- 63
Hey everyone!
So here's the deal. I replaced the bbk 70mm TB and EGR spacer and went back to the stock TB and EGR spacer. I bought them off eBay.
I thought I cleaned them up well and used fel pro replacement gaskets.
It's leaking through the TB gasket. I can see a little puddle in the TB as well.
The car is a 90 7 up edition vert and motor is stock. So I don't really want to bypass the coolant passages on the EGR.
I've never had this problem with any other fox mustang that I've owned. People replace Throttle bodies all the time and I never hear about this.
Anyway, I ordered another set of gaskets . Can I use a light coating of "right stuff" rtv on the TB gasket that mates to EGR side?
I hope to work on this on Thursday.
Thanks!
So here's the deal. I replaced the bbk 70mm TB and EGR spacer and went back to the stock TB and EGR spacer. I bought them off eBay.
I thought I cleaned them up well and used fel pro replacement gaskets.
It's leaking through the TB gasket. I can see a little puddle in the TB as well.
The car is a 90 7 up edition vert and motor is stock. So I don't really want to bypass the coolant passages on the EGR.
I've never had this problem with any other fox mustang that I've owned. People replace Throttle bodies all the time and I never hear about this.
Anyway, I ordered another set of gaskets . Can I use a light coating of "right stuff" rtv on the TB gasket that mates to EGR side?
I hope to work on this on Thursday.
Thanks!