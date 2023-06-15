87 LX 'Vert

fun331
Member
-
- Jul 14, 2018
-
- 69
-
- 20
-
- 18
Saw this on the net last week. It didn't look too bad, top looked beat up, paint is faded and the interior looked real dirty. Red on red is not my favorite color combination but I always wanted a speed density mustang and it didn't look too rusty so I made the call. I asked the owner what it needed and he said "only a battery". I'm thinking, "sure that's all it needs". He was asking $8000 Canadian (6000 US) for it. It was only an hour away so I took the battery from my '89, my floor jack and a few tools and headed out.
It looked better in person than in the pics. The top isn't in bad shape, just the stitching is coming out of it over the doors and around the top of the rear window. I think it can be fixed if I find an upholstery repair place. The interior isn't that dirty, just faded mostly. No bad body rust, just faded paint. Underneath is real nice considering it's 36 years old. One spot of surface rust about as big as your palm, 5 minutes with a piece of sandpaper and some paint will fix that. She was hit on the passenger side front. the hood doesn't line up 100% and the inner fender is lifted a bit; but most of these older foxes have been in a fender bender or two. It's fixed up good enough for me. Higher miles 228000 Km (140000 miles). Shock towers are in great shape and so is the trunk. I was real surprised.
There's a cold air intake, super rusty BBK shorties, and a Flowmaster cat back with the stainless tips. Even a set of homemade subframe connectors under her. A receipt in the glove box for transmission removal and install (wish it had more info than that) in 2020 for $1700 (1300 US). She is low on options (which I like) no power windows, door locks, A/C or cruise on her; just power windows and automatic transmission.
I put my battery in it and she started first crack. Pulled up to 1300 RPM and idled down to 800. No check engine light. I was trying real hard not to smile too much. Unlatched the top and hit the switch and down she went, came back up nice too. So I asked the guy what his best price was and he goes $6000 (4500 US). I couldn't argue with that, so I gave him a deposit and came back in a few days and drove her home. Never missed a beat in the hour's drive home, steers straight, no big rattles. Oil pressure was a bit low (around the L in normal,, but he said it has 5W-20 in it, so I'll put 10W-40 in this week and see if that moves it up a bit. Brakes don't seem to have much power assist, they do have vacuum to the booster. It's not super bad and the more I drive it the better they seem to work.
Classic insurance was under $200 (150 US) and the classic plate is $20 a year. I can't wipe the smile off my face. It does a decent brake stand too.
No big mods planned, but I think I'll put an off road H-pipe on her. I'm not required to run cats or any pollution gear on a car made before 1991 where I live, so I might take the emission stuff off the passenger side. I have to put valve cover gaskets on her and it'd be nice to not have to reinstall them.
I have a couple of questions for the members here. Will I trip my check engine light if I remove the smog pump and the emission controls from the passenger side of the engine? I'll leave the EGR on. Also the car has jacking rails (fourth pic) and I was wondering if they are an add-on, or were they stock on the convertibles?
Thanks all.
It looked better in person than in the pics. The top isn't in bad shape, just the stitching is coming out of it over the doors and around the top of the rear window. I think it can be fixed if I find an upholstery repair place. The interior isn't that dirty, just faded mostly. No bad body rust, just faded paint. Underneath is real nice considering it's 36 years old. One spot of surface rust about as big as your palm, 5 minutes with a piece of sandpaper and some paint will fix that. She was hit on the passenger side front. the hood doesn't line up 100% and the inner fender is lifted a bit; but most of these older foxes have been in a fender bender or two. It's fixed up good enough for me. Higher miles 228000 Km (140000 miles). Shock towers are in great shape and so is the trunk. I was real surprised.
There's a cold air intake, super rusty BBK shorties, and a Flowmaster cat back with the stainless tips. Even a set of homemade subframe connectors under her. A receipt in the glove box for transmission removal and install (wish it had more info than that) in 2020 for $1700 (1300 US). She is low on options (which I like) no power windows, door locks, A/C or cruise on her; just power windows and automatic transmission.
I put my battery in it and she started first crack. Pulled up to 1300 RPM and idled down to 800. No check engine light. I was trying real hard not to smile too much. Unlatched the top and hit the switch and down she went, came back up nice too. So I asked the guy what his best price was and he goes $6000 (4500 US). I couldn't argue with that, so I gave him a deposit and came back in a few days and drove her home. Never missed a beat in the hour's drive home, steers straight, no big rattles. Oil pressure was a bit low (around the L in normal,, but he said it has 5W-20 in it, so I'll put 10W-40 in this week and see if that moves it up a bit. Brakes don't seem to have much power assist, they do have vacuum to the booster. It's not super bad and the more I drive it the better they seem to work.
Classic insurance was under $200 (150 US) and the classic plate is $20 a year. I can't wipe the smile off my face. It does a decent brake stand too.
No big mods planned, but I think I'll put an off road H-pipe on her. I'm not required to run cats or any pollution gear on a car made before 1991 where I live, so I might take the emission stuff off the passenger side. I have to put valve cover gaskets on her and it'd be nice to not have to reinstall them.
I have a couple of questions for the members here. Will I trip my check engine light if I remove the smog pump and the emission controls from the passenger side of the engine? I'll leave the EGR on. Also the car has jacking rails (fourth pic) and I was wondering if they are an add-on, or were they stock on the convertibles?
Thanks all.