I am using a 1990 engine harness and a computer and trying to use only that to get the engine running in a pick up truck. It is a rat rod with a C6 transmission I have the correct distributor, mass airflow and 02 sensors and harness. The harness that I have is for a manual transmission. What is all necessary to get this 5.0 engine running without the rest of the harness? Truthfully I think I forgot more than I should have ( part of getting older I guess) I don’t like putting powder to unknown wires Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated. Here’s the connectors I am confused about
 

Start with this video and watch all 8.5 of them. He does a really good job of stripping one down for stand alone use.


View: https://youtu.be/YOnvFYTyaQ0?feature=shared
Hey this is pretty much the best thing since sliced bread. Now I am having troubles wiring in the NDS relay the video gets confusing in that section. You wouldn’t happen to have any info on how that’s wired in?
 
I swapped a '93 Mustang 5.0/AOD combo into a '54 Ford Customline using the Mustang's wiring harness. Couldn't have done it without one of these.
www.ebay.com

1990 Ford Mustang Electrical Wiring Diagrams Schematics Factory OEM | eBay

It shows the various electrical circuits, fuses, distributor, etc. It also includes electric windows, seats, wipers, etc. Factory Wiring Diagrams. various electrical circuits, fuses, distributor, etc.
www.ebay.com

Absolutely invaluable, especially when installing factory EFI and computer control into an older car. It should answer any wiring question you have.
 
What are you confused by? We need more info. The NSS function is self evident in its function. It will interrupt the start function if it is not satisfied. So, get a C6 wiring diagram to see how to connect the harness NSS wiring to it. Good luck.
I got it figured out I was overthinking the computer side of things but I wired the relay in all good. Thank you
 
The 92 302 firing order is indeed different from let’s say a 69 302 firing order. I’m not sure what you’re trying to do. If you have a 92 engine, wiring harness, etc, you should use that system’s firing order. Or do I not understand your question?
So what I’m doing is a rat rod 1950 ford COE and it came with a 1992 302 out of a f150 now I want to use a A9L with the standalone harness with a c6 transmission. My question is if I use the mustang HO firing order on the truck 302 will it work or not. Do I just change the cam or will that even do it
 
Just to clarify you have a stock 1992 F150 302 and you want to use an A9L ECU to control it with an ECU harness out of a 1990 Mustang 5.0.

The F150's were batch fire and had a non-roller firing order until late 1994 and then they went to the roller motor firing order (this is determined by the camshaft).

The issue would be the firing order of the camshaft in the 1992 F150 5.0 because the A9L is looking for the roller motor firing order (1-3-7-2-6-5-4-8) and the engine you have has the non-roller firing order (1-5-4-2-6-3-7-8).

I think all you need to do is wire the plugs up on the non-roller firing order and swap the wiring around on a couple of injectors and you are in business. This is also based on you using a mass air meter as the 1992 F150 was speed density and the A9L ECU is looking for a MAF signal.

So then after all of this the ECU will freak out trying to control in closed loop...more on this whole ordeal here:


You are better off either converting the F150 motor over to a roller cam or getting a flat tappet 351W cam as it is on the roller motor firing order.
 
Just to clarify you have a stock 1992 F150 302 and you want to use an A9L ECU to control it with an ECU harness out of a 1990 Mustang 5.0.

The F150's were batch fire and had a non-roller firing order until late 1994 and then they went to the roller motor firing order (this is determined by the camshaft).

The issue would be the firing order of the camshaft in the 1992 F150 5.0 because the A9L is looking for the roller motor firing order (1-3-7-2-6-5-4-8) and the engine you have has the non-roller firing order (1-5-4-2-6-3-7-8).

I think all you need to do is wire the plugs up on the non-roller firing order and swap the wiring around on a couple of injectors and you are in business. This is also based on you using a mass air meter as the 1992 F150 was speed density and the A9L ECU is looking for a MAF signal.

So then after all of this the ECU will freak out trying to control in closed loop...more on this whole ordeal here:


You are better off either converting the F150 motor over to a roller cam or getting a flat tappet 351W cam as it is on the roller motor firing order.
Yes. Exactly what you are saying I wasn’t on moving the injector plugs
Did not know what the o2s would do as you mentioned. I will be looking into that 351w cam This helps tremendously. Thank you
 
