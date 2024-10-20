Just to clarify you have a stock 1992 F150 302 and you want to use an A9L ECU to control it with an ECU harness out of a 1990 Mustang 5.0.The F150's were batch fire and had a non-roller firing order until late 1994 and then they went to the roller motor firing order (this is determined by the camshaft).The issue would be the firing order of the camshaft in the 1992 F150 5.0 because the A9L is looking for the roller motor firing order (1-3-7-2-6-5-4-8) and the engine you have has the non-roller firing order (1-5-4-2-6-3-7-8).I think all you need to do is wire the plugs up on the non-roller firing order and swap the wiring around on a couple of injectors and you are in business. This is also based on you using a mass air meter as the 1992 F150 was speed density and the A9L ECU is looking for a MAF signal.So then after all of this the ECU will freak out trying to control in closed loop...more on this whole ordeal here:You are better off either converting the F150 motor over to a roller cam or getting a flat tappet 351W cam as it is on the roller motor firing order.