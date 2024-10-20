Ivanbrko
Member
-
- Oct 20, 2024
-
- 10
-
- 3
-
- 13
I am using a 1990 engine harness and a computer and trying to use only that to get the engine running in a pick up truck. It is a rat rod with a C6 transmission I have the correct distributor, mass airflow and 02 sensors and harness. The harness that I have is for a manual transmission. What is all necessary to get this 5.0 engine running without the rest of the harness? Truthfully I think I forgot more than I should have ( part of getting older I guess) I don’t like putting powder to unknown wires Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated. Here’s the connectors I am confused about