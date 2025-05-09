1990 mustang gt convertible

Hello I had a problem last week I was driving on hwy going about 70 75 mph when my stang just died I had power to everything but the engine turned off I tried pressing cluch in and restart but no good lucky was going fast enough that I was able to pull over once I was over I tried turning car over and nothing had power everything but finally I turned car to stop ignition took key out for couple seconds then I tied and started right up any suggestions on what it could be or has anyone experienced this???? Thanks
 

