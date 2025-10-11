1986 mustang no start

So! Hello guys I have changed the starter before I got the car and it was running basically fine, like sometimes when cold it took one or two cranks but it needed work so what do you expect. It then started to turn on and then stall unless I spammed the gas pedal to work it up. Finally it stopped starting all together-

I've taken out the CFI and cleaned everything leading to the engine including the injectors

I replaced the fuel filter, spark plugs, fuel pump, and ofc the battery but it still won't start it will crank but not turn over. I did a spark plug test by grounding it and cranking, and there was spark just not blue so maybe it's the distributor, ignition coil idk rlly. Any help would be appreciated.
 

