The check engine light came on and I ran KOEO and KOER tests with my OBD1 reader. KOEO got code 11 O and 66 and 87 continuous memory. I'm not worried about the 2 continuous memory codes because those appear to still be there from when I was having issues a year ago. KOER gives me a 98 which I know is an error but I let continue which then only gives me a Code 66 R. I know this is low voltage MAF error code so I cleaned the MAF sensor. I then back probed A and B on the MAF and was seeing 12 volts. I then back probed C and D and was getting 0.01 voltage which is obviously low. To be honest, i've never got 0.6 volts at idle.



However, the car idles fine. There's no surging, no hunting. After doing my checks for a little bit and the car warming up even more, the check engine light goes out. I don't know what to make of that.



Is it possible messing with the wiring is turning the light out?

Is it possible the car warming up is fixing the issue?

What are the issues related to low voltage at pins C and D on the maf?