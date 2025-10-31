Running very very rich

Bought 1990 Mustang GT auto with 3.27 gears. I rebuilt the engine after driving about 18 miles. Car came to me without cats, EGR replaced by bypass device that fits into the connector. EGR opening is blocked on spacer next to throttle body. Cannister and air pump are gone. Heads have no air injection equipment. Air passage openings at the rear of heads are plugged by threaded piece. No check engine lights were on when I bought the car, nor are any on now.



After I rebuilt the engine, I ported the E7 heads and installed an E cam as well as an Explorer intake. Car runs well, however, the car now smells strongly of gas, produces significant amounts of white smoke, gets feet per gallon, not miles per gallon.



Plugs smell of gas, some are wet, but are not fouled. Vacuum is strong, especially considering the E cam. I sprayed copious amounts of starter fluid to check for vacuum leaks; nothing found. Car idles reasonably well, but idles down too low at times. TPS is set correctly (.92), timing is at 10 degrees without spout. There are times when the car does not smoke, but those times don't seem to correlate to anything. It begins to smoke 3 min after startup.



I ran the (KOEO) codes available with ignition on, engine not running: 26 85 (cannister purge solenoid is not on the car) 15 10 (I am aware that this is prefix code) 11 (system ok!?). Yes, I have a code book.



Engine running codes (KOER) are 6 (does the code reader read a 6 cylinder), 42, 92 (hmmm the rich signal)



Thoughts?



Thanks in advance.







Where should I proceed? I need a plan. Replacing parts is not the best way to go.