1992 LX 2,3, automatic problems, oil dissapears.

C

Carpimp

New Member
Aug 9, 2025
1
0
1
Sweden
#1
Hi there.

I´m from Sweden, so please excuse any misspellings.
I have a 1992 foxbody with the Lima 2,3 engine. It has an automatic transmission that works great to be honest.
But it takes transmission fluid. It does not drop, so there is never a sign under the car that it is leaking, and i cannot see any trace in the coolant.
Inside the bellhousing it is dry and does not seem to leak any.
On the outside of the transmission there is a little oil, but since it never drops and leaves any trace on the floor, i don´t think it leaks any significant amount.
It shifts great and no slipping as long as i don´t let the fluid level drop.
Oh, and one more thing, it does not really shift down at full throttle. When i´m driving and i floor it, it shifts down one step, but it feels like it should shift down another. And it shifts back up again way to soon i think.

So, what are the experts advice?
I would like to find a manual transmission, a new pedal set from a manual and swap it to manual and supercharge the engine. But if the automatic could work it would be ok for a while. I already have a race-fox, so this one can remain slow...

Best regards, Morgan.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
Not sure what to tell you about where the fluid is going. You say it's not leaking out the bottom of the car; is anything under the car, "wet"?


For power mods, this thread should start get you thinking:
Piranahbite

Thread 'Hey whats up! More 2.3 power needed'

i got an 1987 2.3 manual hatch!
im having trouble keeping up with traffic and going up hills... a little powerless at times any cheap performance mods i can do?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
TKX Transmission Shifting Problem
Replies
10
Views
336
Other Auto Tech
KWC156
K
1hot87gt
Oil drips in garage
Replies
3
Views
346
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
1hot87gt
1hot87gt
S
Help with window and possible engine
Replies
19
Views
303
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Willybill32
Willybill32
G
HELP!! A4LD in 93 Mustang slips badly in reverse when warm
Replies
4
Views
618
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
89ripper
89ripper
S
Drivetrain 8.8 Pinion and 302 rear main seal leaks after replacing. 93 5.0 with t-5
Replies
8
Views
203
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
nickyb
nickyb
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu