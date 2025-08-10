1992 LX 2,3, automatic problems, oil dissapears.

Hi there.



I´m from Sweden, so please excuse any misspellings.

I have a 1992 foxbody with the Lima 2,3 engine. It has an automatic transmission that works great to be honest.

But it takes transmission fluid. It does not drop, so there is never a sign under the car that it is leaking, and i cannot see any trace in the coolant.

Inside the bellhousing it is dry and does not seem to leak any.

On the outside of the transmission there is a little oil, but since it never drops and leaves any trace on the floor, i don´t think it leaks any significant amount.

It shifts great and no slipping as long as i don´t let the fluid level drop.

Oh, and one more thing, it does not really shift down at full throttle. When i´m driving and i floor it, it shifts down one step, but it feels like it should shift down another. And it shifts back up again way to soon i think.



So, what are the experts advice?

I would like to find a manual transmission, a new pedal set from a manual and swap it to manual and supercharge the engine. But if the automatic could work it would be ok for a while. I already have a race-fox, so this one can remain slow...



Best regards, Morgan.