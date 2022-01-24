Hey whats up! More 2.3 power needed

i also don't have a cooling fan that comes on automatically, i installed a relay that comes on at 180 but i broke the thermometer on installation. so i have just turned the fan on manually via switch and left it on till i shut the car off again.



the whole reason why was because when i pulled the car out of my grandmas garage and took it on its first drive in 20 years it overheated and puked coolant all over the place and then realized the fan never came on. i tried to trace the wiring but i lost it. plus what was there had been modified for an unknown reason wires were cut and soldered back together.



temp guage may or may not work

gas guage seems to work when it wants too, replaced sending unit still doesn't work

oil pressure guage bounces around 24/7



i dont think anything iv mentioned is critically wrong since iv been able to drive it 3000 miles without any problems