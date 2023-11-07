arouchal
New Member
-
- Nov 6, 2023
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
For sale is my 2007 Foose Stallion with ~92,000 miles, 3rd owner. 5spd, V8 premium package along with all the Foose goodies including interior accessories, Foose body kit and custom hood, billet grill, and custom tail, custom Foose two tone paint with pin stripping, Ford Racing CAI, tune, exhaust, suspension (shocks, struts, lowering springs, and sway bars), and the original Foose nitrous wheels (not shown in photos). It also comes with Foose MOS parts including new front and rear bumpers, sill plates, brake light, headlights and turn signals, etc. I've added Boss 302 and GT 500 performance parts including Boss LS 302 wheels, Boss 302 rear LCA and SS brake lines, Boss 302 strut tower brace, Ford Racing differential cover, GT 500 front lower control arms, maximum motorsports ball joints, moroso oil / water separator, etc. Recent maintenance includes replacement of all fluids with royal purple fluids and ford OE fluids, continental tires with less than 5k miles, centric brake rotors and hawk pads, new battery and alternator, spark plugs, belt, throttle body, etc. This car is in excellent shape, no body damage or accidents ever, no rust, excellent paint and no dents but some chips from normal life. Car needs nothing but a new owner who can drive it and keep it garaged. Selling because I never drive it anymore with two kids. I can provide alot more photos as needed.