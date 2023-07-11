1997 Cobra AC clutch does not disengage

Gagesdad86

Jul 10, 2023
Hey fellow stang owners, new to the board so want to say a quick thanks for any help. Got a new to me 1997 Cobra and drove it a few times and noticed the air coming out was not cold at all. Not warm but not cold either. So tonight since my dad was over at the house I decided to have him help me. We noticed that the AC clutch stays engaged no matter what. I can have all AC off and it stays engaged or I can have it to highest setting. We are hoping to check line pressures sometime this week, but I had one of those cheap cans that has a built in pressure gauge on it and it just went to red where it says to read directions everytime and wouldn’t change for anything. I replaced the CCRM and I have a AC compressor, but don’t really want to waste the time changing it out if it might be an easier fix. Thanks again for any help!
 

