For Sale 2 sets of Recaro Specialist S seats - one grey and one black - $1,700 - Austin, TX

Two pairs of Recaro Specialist S seats. They fit and look great in a fox body or SN 95. They're not quite a track seat, so I'm going that direction.

Recaro Specialist S

Grey set has about 100 miles on them. Black set has 0 miles on them. Like new condition.

If you buy from Recaro, after tax and shipping, and waiting approximately forever, you can expect to pay $2,150 for a pair.

$1,700 for either pair or $3,200 if you pick up all four.

Pickup only, will not ship. Venmo or cashiers check only, no exceptions.

grey.png


black.png
 

