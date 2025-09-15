Complex changes need help

nomoremasks
I took the 3.9 out of a 04 40th anniversary automatic with complete harness, vacuum system, fuel lines, tank and related sensors, all the modules complete dash with cluster, pats system , radio system, and put it in my 96 that had a t45 5 speed transmission and harness but keep running into issues like cluster waiting 60 secs before it comes on and the mileage has lines on it. I have power to obd port but won't work on code reader. I also checked all fuses and the ccrm and all have power and no power to the fpdm
