2003 Mustang GT melting coils

So my 03' GT has started melting the coil on the 3rd cylinder, I put a new one on and it was melted too after not working for long. This is just causing a misfire for me.



What I've done:

Checked voltage of the red wire going into coil with car running (12v)

Checked voltage of the wht/pnk wire going into coil with car running (0v)

On a different coil, the non red wire had 12v while the engine was running.



Checked voltage of the same wht/pnk wire at the computer and got 0v

Continuity between the coil and the computer along the wht/pnk wire is still intact.



I've read another post where it sounded like the problem could potentially be that the coil is constantly grounded causing the coil to melt. I'm just confused by that because the wire leading back to the computer appears to be completely dead. I'd hope it's not a computer problem as there is nothing else between the coil and the computer to my knowledge.



For what it's worth the problem began about 200 miles into a 300 mile drive. Any guidance would be much appreciated