99 mustang gt no signal to fire coils

I recently put a new motor in my 99 gt 5 speed. I got everything in and hooked up and car ran good. I then hooked a msd 2step up which I could not get to work. I then went to finish button everything up(bolt exhaust up, put belt on, filled with coolant and power steering fluid). I then started the car to bleed coolant and ps fluid but it was running really rough. I swapped coils on dead cylinders with good coils and no change. Next I tested for power and had 12v to dead coils but no signal pulse. I swapped harness thinking a broken wire but still no change. Thinking bad drivers in pcm. Am I correct, can I get pcm from 04 and swap into mine both 5 speed cars