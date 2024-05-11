2005 mustang issue

Hello,
Last night I replaced my valve cover gaskets and replaced all my spark plugs and cables. This morning I go to start it and it cranks but no start. I checked everything and found my spark plugs aren’t getting a spark but everything is connected well.
Any ideas? Thank you
 

