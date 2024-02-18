2005 Roush not downshifting

O

optionizerSS

Member
Apr 23, 2023
76
14
18
#1
Picked up a 2005 Stage 1 Friday and felt like it had a higher stall convertor. Took it out today and realized it isn't downshifting. If I manually downshift into 1st and go through the gears it shifts fine but if I leave it in drive it starts out in 3rd gear. Assuming some shift solenoid in the trans?
Apparently there is no trans dipstick so can't check it but since it shifts firm I'm guessing clutches and fluid is all good?
Any idea on where to look next? No CEL on either.
BTW-car has 33,000 miles. Almost seems like it has a sport mode for manual shifting but doubt thats the case and no idea how to put it back to normal if that is the case?
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

O
2005 Roush stall speed?
Replies
1
Views
63
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
optionizerSS
O
R
2005 V6 manual shift issue
Replies
1
Views
346
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Bullitt95
Bullitt95
Motorsport71
Fox AOD Overdrive to 3rd Hard Downshift
Replies
4
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
junkyardwarrior
J
Slow92Vert
2015 Mustang Ecoboost TRANSMISSION PROBLEM after Mexico trip
Replies
2
Views
3K
2015 - 2023 (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
Slow92Vert
Slow92Vert
CarMichael Angelo
Build Thread 1978 Fairmont. I bet somebody back home’s thinkin’…I wonder why he don’t write..?
Replies
3K
Views
303K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu