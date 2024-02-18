2005 Roush not downshifting

optionizerSS
Apr 23, 2023
- 76
- 14
- 18
Picked up a 2005 Stage 1 Friday and felt like it had a higher stall convertor. Took it out today and realized it isn't downshifting. If I manually downshift into 1st and go through the gears it shifts fine but if I leave it in drive it starts out in 3rd gear. Assuming some shift solenoid in the trans?
Apparently there is no trans dipstick so can't check it but since it shifts firm I'm guessing clutches and fluid is all good?
Any idea on where to look next? No CEL on either.
BTW-car has 33,000 miles. Almost seems like it has a sport mode for manual shifting but doubt thats the case and no idea how to put it back to normal if that is the case?
