Engine 2008 stang gt lifter or rocker arm

Aug 17, 2025
Good evening guys thanks for accepting me to the group. I had a couple questions about my late Mustang. I’ve been trying to figure it out. I have checked the oil. I’ve checked the compression. I’ve checked the coolant. I open up the valve covers a check in sign I’m having kind of loud tick. Sounds like it’s coming from passenger side. If anyone has any suggestions or anyone had an experience with this. https://photos.app.goo.gl/k6DAdCccDVdzwJR79
 
Incoming Checklist! :D

️ S197 Mustang GT (4.6 3V) Tick Diagnosis Flow​


Step 1 — Baseline Check


  • Warm the engine to full operating temp.
  • Listen with the hood open.
  • Ask: Is the tick uniform across all cylinders?
    • Yes → likely injector tick (Step 2).
    • No (localized) → go to Step 3.


Step 2 — Rule Out Normal Injector Tick


  • Place a mechanic’s stethoscope or long screwdriver on the fuel rail/injectors.
  • Injector tick = rapid, consistent, metallic clicking, same rhythm across all.
  • If it’s clearly loudest at the injectors and uniform → normal injector tick. ✅
  • If not, continue to Step 3.


Step 3 — Isolate Accessories


  • Remove the serpentine belt.
  • Run the engine for 10–15 seconds max (no water pump).
  • If the tick disappears → it’s an accessory (idler pulley, alternator, A/C clutch). ✅
  • If it’s still there → go to Step 4.


Step 4 — Localize Tick to a Bank


  • Use stethoscope on each valve cover (front and rear).
  • If one bank is louder → suspect lash adjuster/follower on that side.
  • If both banks tick front-of-cover → suspect cam phasers.


Step 5 — Test Cam Phasers


  • With the engine idling hot, unplug both VCT solenoids (one per valve cover).
  • If tick changes, quiets, or goes awaycam phasers are the culprit. ✅
  • If tick remains unchanged → go to Step 6.


Step 6 — Lash Adjuster or Follower


  • If the noise is sharp, single-cylinder, and persistent hot/cold, suspect a lifter (lash adjuster) or roller follower.
  • This requires pulling the valve cover to inspect, but you can narrow it to a bank first with a stethoscope.


Step 7 — Consider Piston Slap (Rare)


  • If the tick is only on cold start and fades when warm, and stethoscope doesn’t show valvetrain/fuel, it could be piston slap or carbon buildup.
  • Usually harmless unless severe.


Quick Summary​


  • Uniform tick → injector tick (normal).
  • Tick disappears with belt off → accessory drive.
  • Tick changes with VCT unplugged → cam phasers.
  • Tick isolated to one bank → lash adjuster or roller follower.
  • Cold start only, fades warm → piston slap/carbon.
 
#5
Oh my thank you so much. I’m gonna try all these steps first and make sure I think I’ve done a few of them already, but I’m definitely gonna go through this list. I will post the updates back here to see what I found. I posted it on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok and no one has had one response so thank you so much.
 
Forums
Menu