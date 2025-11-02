Rockers, lash adjusters and timing: help with parts (4.6 2v)

2005 town car (4.6L 2v V8, 150k, runs on 5W-30). During cold start (especially in cold weather) knocking noise is heard mostly from one side of the engine for about 30-90 seconds, then quiet. I decided to change lifters (hydraulic lash adjusters) and rocker arms and inspect chain while I will be there.



2 main questions





1. Looking to get F6DZ6C501A (Hydraulic Lash Adjusters) and F8AZ6564AA (rocker arms). The price of Ford parts is $48 and $30 respectively, each. Insanely expensive (considering I need 16 both). Does anyone know who makes these part for Ford? Melling (MR929, JB2271) or SBI (1801284, VL107)? They offer a much better price. But I can get any brand, like Qualcast or SealedPower. Which one is the best? I also found Ajusa lifters (85003300), but I've never heard anything about this company. Ajusa is more expensive than Melling, does that mean Ajusa is better?





2. Based on your experience, would you recommend that I replace guides, chains and tensioners at the same time, even if chain turn out to be tight? Unlike lifters, OEM timing components are reasonably priced. Is there any improved aftermarket parts that you would recommend?