Drive Shaft/Rear Diff Issue on 2014 GT

I had my 2014 GT (6M, lightly modded) at a nearby dealership service center to check on what sounded like a noise (clicking/clunking) coming from the front passenger side, usually on hard/quick braking.The tech performed an inspection and said the only out of the ordinary noise they could identify was coming from the “rear differential bearings and carrier bearing in drive shaft”. They said the rear diff needs to be overhauled and that the drive shaft and carrier bearing need to be replaced but that both parts are discontinued by Ford with no aftermarket listings. They quoted me $2k in labor to do everything, not including the discontinued parts I would need to track down.The car has a little under 78k miles and hasn’t had any major issues or been driven particularly hard (some autocross, a partial day track session, occasional spirited driving on backroads).The rear axle bearings (and rear rotors) were replaced under warranty at 34k miles, 7 years ago. Also, I had the car into another service center back in 2020 at 66k miles, where they flushed the rear diff fluid and noted that it was kind of a noisy diff but didn’t raise any alarms about it needing to be overhauled or replaced.I can live with spending the money if I have to but I’m wondering if anyone else has had similar issues or had a diff that was identified as being noisier than it should be. Has anyone had to find an aftermarket solution for their drive shaft or carrier bearing?I saw AM has what looks like a carrier bearing upgrade but it’s around $450 and that’s assuming I would be able to find replacements for the 2 piece driveshaft. Otherwise it seems like I would need to switch to something like a one piece driveshaft.Appreciate any inputs/relevant experiences/suggestions. Thanks!