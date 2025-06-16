Drive Shaft/Rear Diff Issue on 2014 GT

DudeStang

DudeStang

Nuts fell off while driving
Apr 30, 2017
I had my 2014 GT (6M, lightly modded) at a nearby dealership service center to check on what sounded like a noise (clicking/clunking) coming from the front passenger side, usually on hard/quick braking.

The tech performed an inspection and said the only out of the ordinary noise they could identify was coming from the “rear differential bearings and carrier bearing in drive shaft”. They said the rear diff needs to be overhauled and that the drive shaft and carrier bearing need to be replaced but that both parts are discontinued by Ford with no aftermarket listings. They quoted me $2k in labor to do everything, not including the discontinued parts I would need to track down.

The car has a little under 78k miles and hasn’t had any major issues or been driven particularly hard (some autocross, a partial day track session, occasional spirited driving on backroads).

The rear axle bearings (and rear rotors) were replaced under warranty at 34k miles, 7 years ago. Also, I had the car into another service center back in 2020 at 66k miles, where they flushed the rear diff fluid and noted that it was kind of a noisy diff but didn’t raise any alarms about it needing to be overhauled or replaced.

I can live with spending the money if I have to but I’m wondering if anyone else has had similar issues or had a diff that was identified as being noisier than it should be. Has anyone had to find an aftermarket solution for their drive shaft or carrier bearing?

I saw AM has what looks like a carrier bearing upgrade but it’s around $450 and that’s assuming I would be able to find replacements for the 2 piece driveshaft. Otherwise it seems like I would need to switch to something like a one piece driveshaft.

Appreciate any inputs/relevant experiences/suggestions. Thanks!

IMG_9122.webp
 

The bearings you linked to, those are the differential carrier bearings. I assume that those are different bearings than the driveshaft carrier bearing but it might be me missing something (or a few things) here.

According to this thread from a couple of years ago, it seems there is no OEM solution/replacement for the driveshaft carrier bearing.


The part I previously mentioned from AM looks like it’s actually made by a company called JXB Performance (who sells it for $150 cheaper than AM, I just discovered) and it’s actually a carrier/support for the stock driveshaft bearing. Seems like it could be a useful mod anyways?

www.jxbperformance.com

Ford S197 Mustang Driveshaft Center Support Bearing Carrier Upgrade — JXB Performance

Performance driveshaft carrier upgrade keeps your driveshaft perfectly aligned, reduces drivetrain slop, and doesn't sag or crack over time. 2-piece design doesn't require removal of the driveshaft and installs easily without any special tools.
www.jxbperformance.com www.jxbperformance.com
 
I found a thread where a few users were discussing drive shaft and NVH issues in their Stangs had mostly good things to say about the JXB Performance part:

Driveshaft balancing the Ford way?

I measured 2.7 deg at the transmission, I think if I can reduce it below 2 it will be enough. Unfortunately my winter car has to be welded and occupies my lift. Will take some time to test this. I'm confused anyway why the driveshaft has one U-joint and two CV joints so there will be some...
www.s197forum.com www.s197forum.com
 
Assuming that JXB part fixes my drive shaft issue, it is about half the price of the cheapest one piece drive shaft I’ve seen.

Then there’s still the possibility that the diff needs to be overhauled. I’m not confident in my ability to do a job like that in the garage, at least not by myself.
 
Yeah so, you have to weigh $300 for a maybe fix against applying that amount to a new driveshaft.

For me, it would be the driveshaft but I drive a Fox soo.... :shrug:

I also notice that with that JXB part, you have to dig the bearing out of your old unit and install it in this unit. Not helpful if the bearing is shot.
 
I have a 157 inch wheelbase 2012 F150 with Coyote and 4x4. When my 2 piece driveshaft carrier bearing went out after quite a few burnouts I too checked with Ford. Best to replace the whole driveshaft as not many places replace that bearing. I ordered a $400 complete driveshaft from ebay and had a buddy install it in my driveway for $100. Real quick and easy job. That was maybe 80k miles ago and I've had zero issues or vibrations. Go see your local driveshaft shop and see if they can get one or rebuild yours. But might be able to upgrade to a 1 piece GT500 one maybe instead. I haven't really look far into that as I'm just purchasing a Mustang now.
 
I got some GoPro footage from underneath the car this past weekend. I used a magnetic mount attached to my blowfish racing shifter bracket and it worked better than I expected aside from the mostly subpar light.

If you skip forward past my background explanation/rambling, you can view the footage. I don’t see/hear anything out of the ordinary with regards to the driveshaft carrier bearing but anyone who has a few minutes to view, please feel free to let me know if you see/hear anything to the contrary.


View: https://youtu.be/qBLs-st58wA?si=H0fHRP9GhULufXZq


I got a flash light mount for my GoPro so next I plan to get some more clear footage from other angles and also get some video/audio closer to the rear diff.
 
