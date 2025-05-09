2014 Mustang GT - Original Pirelli Tires - Dry Rot ?

I have 11,700 miles on my original tires. Performance is still great, but I have noticed some cracks in the tread area. ( Now I cannot say enough that the current guidelines for tires is to replace them at about the 8 year interval. (regardless of mileage) However it is tough for me to give up on tires with only 11K miles ! ) And, yes I should be driving the car more!I have added a picture that should show a vertical crack between the two tread blocks. (Actually, the picture looks worse than up close.)Have any of your had a similar issue with Pirelli tires ? Any recommendations as I start to look at replacing these tires? (For those of you that have been driving your Mustangs like you should.)