2017 Mustang GT Driver Power Window Oddities

Well, today i removed the door panel, Extremely easy to do, 4 bolts\screws. Got the panel off and proceeded to do some testing on my driver side window.
The mutli switch works for everything else BUT the Driver window, unless following is done. Hopefully this makes sense and one of you wizards can point me in the right direction of which part needs replaced, or a specific test i should do that I have not done yet.


So to recap.
Using my volt probe (probe with light on it for 12 volt and 6 volt circuits), I tested the following scenarios:

Switch Plug Tests
1) PASS: Probe inserted into position pin 19 (Driver Down) , Probe Grounded to Chasis triggered the switch to put window down.

2)FAIL: Probe inserted into position pin 19 (Driver Down) , Probe NOT grounded to Chasis triggered the switch to put window down.

3)PASS: Moved probe to position pin 20 (Driver Up) , Probe Grounded to Chasis, triggered the switch to put window up.

4)FAIL: Moved probe to position pin 20 (Driver Up) , Probe NOT grounded to Chasis, triggered the switch to put window up.

Harness To Window Motor Tests (Unplugged from Window Motor)
5)PASS: Probe Attached to Pin for Driver UP, Probe Grounded to Chasis , Probe Light activates

6)FAIL: Probed attached to Pin for Driver UP , Probe NOT grounded, No probe Light (as expected)

7 & 8) Same procedure as 5 and 6, same results in that order

9 & 10) Probe inserted into Driver Up(9) and Down(10) not at same time, Ground End touching Harness Plug Ground, Trigger window switch , Probe Light Activates.

At no point with out the probe light grounded, does the window every triggers the motor and either put the window up or down when harness is attached to motor.

I dont want to just shotgun parts at this, any thoughts from anyone in the forum as to if its the switch or the motor? Is there another test I can do to identify for sure which one is causing the issue. It seems that maybe there is some kind of grounding problem. But which one is causing it, the Switch or the Motor. Im not an electrician, so Im struggling a little here.

Note - Much like the poster of the link I provided in this comment, when i removed the motor harness, i had water inside, enough to be noticeable

Thanks for anyone that might have a direction to go.

Regards
Steve
 

