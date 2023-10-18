3" Catback for 2004 GT/Mach 1

Just curious what New Edge Mach 1 (and GT) owners are using for 3" catbacks. In the process of building a pretty nasty stroker Teksid 4.6 that will be boosted for my car and looking for catbacks that will pair nicely with my ARH headers and x-pipe with 3" outlets. Doesn't seem to be many out there.
Magnaflow has a system (p/n 16394) that claims to be a full 3" system, but I have seen reviews state that it necks down to 2.5" at the inlet.
Any and all help is greatly appreciated!
Magnaflow has a system (p/n 16394) that claims to be a full 3" system, but I have seen reviews state that it necks down to 2.5" at the inlet.
Any and all help is greatly appreciated!