347 VS. 331

I've also been heavily researching for a 347 build. Early on, the 347s were victims of poor geometry in stock blocks and lack of properly designed aftermarket parts. Guys were grinding out clearances and cobbling together mismatched parts to make them work. Stroker parts and knowledge are much better these days, if you go with a stroker kit from a reputable company it will last a long long time. I personally would never use a stock block for a stroker even with the improved piston designs and proper clearancing, an aftermarket block such as Dart is designed from the beginning for stroker builds and inherent weaknesses of factory blocks have been addressed in the design. Many of the old issues can be avoided just by using an aftermarket block. As far as side thrust and rod ratio, today's oils and piston skirt coatings are more advanced and able to withstand the abuse better. No reason anymore to believe a stroker wouldn't last as long as a stock 302 if properly built.