347 VS. 331

B

Beckman's Dollie

Member
Jan 30, 2021
3
2
13
Yacolt, WA
What's up everyone!? I've been looking and looking, talking and talking, but would really love to get a great answer on building either a 331 or a 347 for my 65 Mustang. I have heard so many horror stories about the 347 being weak and having massive issues with the rods and the side thrust being too much for a stock 302 block, and it just doesn't handle the build very well. I have also talked to some engine builders who say that the 347 is just as reliable as anything, but could you really trust somebody who wants you to spend $8k in their shop?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


I've also been heavily researching for a 347 build. Early on, the 347s were victims of poor geometry in stock blocks and lack of properly designed aftermarket parts. Guys were grinding out clearances and cobbling together mismatched parts to make them work. Stroker parts and knowledge are much better these days, if you go with a stroker kit from a reputable company it will last a long long time. I personally would never use a stock block for a stroker even with the improved piston designs and proper clearancing, an aftermarket block such as Dart is designed from the beginning for stroker builds and inherent weaknesses of factory blocks have been addressed in the design. Many of the old issues can be avoided just by using an aftermarket block. As far as side thrust and rod ratio, today's oils and piston skirt coatings are more advanced and able to withstand the abuse better. No reason anymore to believe a stroker wouldn't last as long as a stock 302 if properly built.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 2 users
I agree with above, all correct statements except I have had great success using a stock block for a stroker. The original horror stories started when a shop in carolina first came up with the 347 as an option for the 302. Their mistake was using too long of a rod and using very low tension oil rings and combine that with the internet and the myth lives on today, 25 years later. Same with TW heads. They had issues at first release with their cheap cast iron valve guides and again, thanks to the internet, the myth lives on today. They offered to replace every set sold with new bronze guides and then quit offering the pedestal mount versions altogether. 347 will make more hp than an equally modified stock stroke 351 because of the differences in rotational weight.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 2 users
Modern built 347 - I went and did the 347 on my 65 - I basically got to the point after reading up that if I am not racing it or beating the piss out of it routinely go big- Go for the 347. Late to the thread but just finishing up my 347 build and waiting on a torque converter to start running!
www.stangnet.com

347 build on a D4DE block - Thoughts and Advice

For the money and what they advertise for flow numbers and such, these don't look too bad on paper. Someone is using them in a build in the Fox section but I haven't heard how they're working for him yet. https://promaxxperformance.com/product/maxx-180-sbf/ There is also this set, but I'm not...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
bnero42 said:
Modern built 347 - I went and did the 347 on my 65 - I basically got to the point after reading up that if I am not racing it or beating the piss out of it routinely go big- Go for the 347. Late to the thread but just finishing up my 347 build and waiting on a torque converter to start running!
www.stangnet.com

347 build on a D4DE block - Thoughts and Advice

For the money and what they advertise for flow numbers and such, these don't look too bad on paper. Someone is using them in a build in the Fox section but I haven't heard how they're working for him yet. https://promaxxperformance.com/product/maxx-180-sbf/ There is also this set, but I'm not...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
Click to expand...
how did the build go?
 
Beckman's Dollie said:
What's up everyone!? I've been looking and looking, talking and talking, but would really love to get a great answer on building either a 331 or a 347 for my 65 Mustang. I have heard so many horror stories about the 347 being weak and having massive issues with the rods and the side thrust being too much for a stock 302 block, and it just doesn't handle the build very well. I have also talked to some engine builders who say that the 347 is just as reliable as anything, but could you really trust somebody who wants you to spend $8k in their shop?
Click to expand...
did you ever make a decision? I'm pondering doing a 347 for my 95 and the guy I want to build my engine in TX said a 331 would be better because of " Rods too short and not reliable, side loads piston in the bore too much and creates a ton of wear in the skirt " when it comes to the 347.
 
foxbodybill89 said:
I've also been heavily researching for a 347 build. Early on, the 347s were victims of poor geometry in stock blocks and lack of properly designed aftermarket parts. Guys were grinding out clearances and cobbling together mismatched parts to make them work. Stroker parts and knowledge are much better these days, if you go with a stroker kit from a reputable company it will last a long long time. I personally would never use a stock block for a stroker even with the improved piston designs and proper clearancing, an aftermarket block such as Dart is designed from the beginning for stroker builds and inherent weaknesses of factory blocks have been addressed in the design. Many of the old issues can be avoided just by using an aftermarket block. As far as side thrust and rod ratio, today's oils and piston skirt coatings are more advanced and able to withstand the abuse better. No reason anymore to believe a stroker wouldn't last as long as a stock 302 if properly built.
Click to expand...
hey did you decide on anything?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

7
Suggestion for camshaft. Help appreciated.
Replies
1
Views
459
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
M
96 Explorer 5.0L 347 Stroker build
Replies
0
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mklovell
M
C
331 or 347 Kit, Where to buy
Replies
5
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Stang a long
S
HeatShield
Engine 347 Supercharge Planning
Replies
1
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Haste347
H
B
347 build on a D4DE block - Thoughts and Advice
Replies
52
Views
7K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
LILCBRA
LILCBRA
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu