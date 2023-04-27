351 or 460 high RPM

The real issue is RPM. Windsor engines don't tend to like it. Any engine you build would have to be zero balanced at a machine shop. It would be best to go with a Ed Curtis or other custom grind with the camshaft. They would determine what rockers, springs, and push rods you need. You'd need the heads and intake flow numbers to match the RPM you're going for. RPM is brutal on push rod engines. Without precise clearances and finishes it could end up really bad. The oil pathways will also need modification. For prolonged higher RPMs about 6k you'll need to get the oil back to the pan as fast as possible. For the goal you want you'll need an aftermarket block, aluminum heads, and a power adder. There's no cheap way to make a 6- 800hp Windsor engine. The 460 can make good power NA but it takes parts, modifications, and everything to support it. Either way you're looking at a realistic total of atleast 30k+ to get where you want to be. The engine alone would be about half of that. You'll need a transmission, rear end, suspension, and braking stuff.I have over 30k in my car and it's just a 331 with aluminum heads, intake, h beam rods, and everything internally upgraded. My engine doesn't make 500hp NA. I've got about 5k in the transmission and driveline. A few more in suspension stuff. Not even bringing up the cooling system, fuel system, and engine control.I hate to say it but it would be cheaper to turbo a LS 5.3L and run that.