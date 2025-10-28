351w aluminum oil pump?

Kid wita 5oh

I'm definitely not in the original hole
Pulled the oil pan off the 351w I picked up (D9 block)

It's got an aluminum oil pump (with a Ford part number).....never seen one in aluminum.. is it a year thing or ?

I haven't pulled the cover to inspect the gears yet but is this pump the same/better/worse as a regular cast version?

Should I use it (pending gear inspection) or replace it with an M83 ?
 

